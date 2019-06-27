JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Bill seeking to expand categories under SEZ Act 2005 passed by Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: Leopard in ICRISAT campus finally captured after 3 months
Business Standard

RBI advises banks to accept coins of all denominations

ANI  |  General News 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised all banks to immediately direct all their branches to accept coins of all denominations.

RBI's advisory on Wednesday came after it received complaints about non-acceptance of coins by branches of various banks.

Therefore, it has advised all banks to accept coins of all denominations tendered at their counters for transactions or exchange and ensure strict compliance in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU