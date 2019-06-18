Bhumi Pednekar is all praise for Vicky Kaushal, calls him "most talented actor"

has been on a roll. Right from her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', to 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' to 'Lust Stories', the has been standing out for her eclectic choice of subjects.

The has made a place in people's heart with her performances and choosing that are offbeat and socially relevant. After delivering some phenomenal performances, the actor has become the first choice for new-age with unique storylines.

The 29-year-old actor, who will be next seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror movie, 'Bhoot Part One -- The Haunted Ship', co-starring Vicky Kaushal, is all praises for the 'Masaan' actor.

Speaking about the 'Sanju' star, who has now become an actor to watch out for thanks to his diverse film choices, Bhumi said, "Vicky is one of the most talented actors of today and it's lovely working with him. It's a genre that both of us haven't explored before but I was quite thrilled to experiment with. As an actor, I love to experiment, love to take risks."

Bhumi recalled being bowled-over by Vicky's performance in 'Masaan' the first time she saw it and couldn't stop gushing about him.

"The first time I saw Masaan, I was blown away by what Vicky had done. I remember going back to him and asking him how did you do this scene, how did you do that scene? He told me that so many bits of were improvised and so many things him and (director) had thought on the spot and I was blown away. He is so talented, so natural, so effortless that I really enjoy watching him on screen," she added.

'Bhoot Part One -- The Haunted Ship', which is slated to hit the theatres on November 15 this year, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and

Apart from sharing screen space with Vicky in the upcoming horror drama, she will also be seen with him in Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'.

She also has several other in her kitty including Anurag Kashyap's 'Saand Ki Aankh', along with Taapsee Pannu and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', a remake of BR Chopra's iconic comedy of the same name. She will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

She will also be seen with in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly, ' Sitaare'. Bhumi will also appear with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in 'Bala'

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in ' Singh'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)