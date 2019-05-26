Ayushmann Khurrana starts shooting for "Bala" in Kanpur

Ayushmann Khurana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar kicked off their first shooting schedule for their upcoming comedy film "Bala" on Sunday.

The 'Vicky Donor' shared a glimpse of his trip to by posting pictures right from stepping into the aircraft to reaching Kanpur, which is leaving the fans wanting for more.

The 34-year-old shared a series of pictures on his story and wrote, "Now In "

In another post, he wrote, "New Beginnings, "

The expressed his excitement over the shooting schedule and posted pictures from the aircraft of his side profile face along with hilarious captions. "Hum Kanpur Jayengey," he wrote in one of the pictures while in the second he shared his front profile and wrote, "Hum front profile mein bhi Kanpur Jaayengey."

It seems that the 'Badhai Ho' is super excited to start the Kanpur schedule of the much-awaited film.

In the film, Ayushmann will play the role of a man who balds maturely and Bhumi will play the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

According to Indian Taran Adarsh, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, and

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier co-starred in blockbusters like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and ' ' The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.

Ayushmann is also reuniting with his 'Vicky Donor' co-star Yami Gautam. 'Vicky Donor' marked the Bollywood debut for both the

The film produced by and directed by is expected to hit the big screen in September 2019.

Apart from 'Bala', Ayushmann has 'Article 15', 'Dream Girl' opposite in his kitty.

