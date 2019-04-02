JUST IN
Bhupesh Baghel gifts mirror to PM Modi, asks him to see his 'real face' in it

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has gifted a mirror to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to identify his "real face" in it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Baghel claimed that the people of India will show the mirror to the Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming election.

The 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

