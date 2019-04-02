Mayawati to kickstart poll campaigning from Odisha

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, (BSP) supremo is scheduled to visit Odisha on Tuesday to kick off her election campaign.

will address a public rally at Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar, a statement from the party read.

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)