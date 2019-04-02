Ajit Doval pressured govt to increase Rafale aircraft price: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra on Monday claimed that Security had put pressure on the central government to increase the price of the Rafale

"NSA pressured the government to increase the price of by 3.2 billion. There was no need and even he being an had no role to play in price matter. There was a committee of price negotiation to look after," said at a book launch here.

At the event, claimed that had promised UPA to transfer the technology to (HAL).

"As per the agreement, it was decided that only 18 will be manufactured with Dassault and other 108 aircraft will be manufactured in India's HAL for which the technology will be transferred by Rafale. We have video proof of same being said by Later on, when they smelled that the government is about to change, they started avoiding with us," Chavan said.

"Defence acquisition council meeting refused to increase 3.2 billion price of aircraft. Hats off to Manohar Parrikar because of him it happened. He refused to take a decision. Three meetings happened of Defence acquisition Council, but Parrikar refused to take a decision. Hence the on security took the decision and signed on that paper. Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh may not be part of this decision, but they were the witness of it. Hence they hold (equal) responsibility of it," he added.

He went on to add, "We (UPA) were responsible for the delay in the deal for one year after 2012 because we wanted those aircraft to be manufactured in

