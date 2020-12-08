Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as the first black man to lead US defence dept

JUST IN
Romania's PM Orban resigns after his party lost parliamentary election
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday selected retired Army General Lloyd Austin, former commander of US Central Command, to be his Secretary of Defense, a source familiar with the decision informed CNN.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black man to lead the Department of Defense.

In addition to serving as commander of United States Central Command, Austin previously served as the vice chief of staff of the Army, reported CNN.

Austin now requires a congressional waiver to be confirmed for the post as he retired from active-duty service only four years ago, while the federal law requires seven years of retirement from active duty before taking on the role.

CNN had earlier reported that Austin was among three final contenders for the role.

Michele Flournoy, a veteran Pentagon official who served as under secretary of defense for policy in President Barack Obama's administration, and Jeh Johnson, a former secretary of Homeland security, were also under consideration.

Austin's nomination as the first Black Defense Secretary comes as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to become the first black vice president of the US.

Last month, the Biden-Harris transition team had announced the members of the economic team and the senior White House communication team.

First Published: Tue, December 08 2020. 07:30 IST

