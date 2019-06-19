Bihar: AES death toll mounts to 112 in Muzaffarpur

The death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's district rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said.

As many as 93 children have died at and Hospital (SKMCH) while 19 others lost their lives at

had on Tuesday visited to take stock of the outbreak.

Earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to

He had also given directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the outbreak.

is a which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and

