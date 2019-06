Anantnag encounter: Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, govt job for Ketan Sharma's family

Chief Minister on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and promised a government job to a family member of Army who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17.

A road will also be named after the braveheart.

" Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a govt job to a family member of Army who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17, a road will also be named after his name," Minister said while speaking to ANI.

On Tuesday, a large number of people gathered in at Ketan's residence to receive his mortal remains.

and had also paid their homage to Sharma.

