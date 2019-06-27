Bihar: RLSP Chief Upendra Khushwaha will hold protest on June 29

will hold a protest in Muzaffarpur on June 29 demanding the resignation of Chief Kumar.

"I request CM Kumar to take the moral responsibility for the death of innocent children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the State and should resign immediately. It's not the matter of (BJP) or (United) but he has been ruling for 15 years and in this period many health ministers changed. This time Kumar is only answerable", Khushwaha said.

"The said it late but now even he has expressed his grief, should listen to him and resign from the post", he added

on Mangal Panday's resignation Khushwaha said, " If somebody has to take the responsibility, it should be no one but himself."

and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while 21 deaths have been reported from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)