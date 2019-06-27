Assam: 3 members of a family found dead in Kokrajhar

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Three members of a family were found dead here on Thursday morning.

"At 5.45 am, we received the information that there is a triple murder incident. The father, mother and girl child of the family have been killed. The body of the guardian of the family is inside while the other two are outside. A sharp weapon has been used as per our investigations as of now," the Circle Inspector, Matipara said.

"We are searching for the culprits but there is no trace of them as of now," he added.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:45 IST

