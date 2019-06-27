J-K bank case: IT raids underway at former finance minister's son house, 8 locations

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday is carrying out a raid at the residence of Hilal Ahmed Rather, son of former and minister in connection with misappropriation of loans from the and Bank.

Raids are also underway at eight locations including Srinagar, and

On June 15, the newly-constituted and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case against of and Director of Kehwa Group, Sheikh Imran, officers of and other government officials, for alleged misappropriation of subsidy worth crores of rupees.

On June 11, IT sleuths had raided the office and other business locations linked to Also, ten premises linked to in Srinagar, Delhi, and were also raided.

The ACB had on June 8 had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act to look into allegations related to illegal or fraudulent appointments made by the officials of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)