Business Standard

Bihar: Tarapur MLA Mewalal Choudhary, his wife injured in gas cylinder explosion

ANI  |  General News 

Tarapur MLA Mewalal Choudhary and his wife and former MLA Neeta Choudhary suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at their residence in district Munger's Tarapur on Monday night.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bhagalpur from where they have been referred to the other hospital in Patna.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 10:53 IST

