Bihar: Tarapur MLA Mewalal Choudhary, his wife injured in gas cylinder explosion

Tarapur MLA Mewalal Choudhary and his wife and former MLA Neeta Choudhary suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at their residence in district Munger's Tarapur on Monday night.
The injured were taken to a hospital in Bhagalpur from where they have been referred to the other hospital in Patna.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
