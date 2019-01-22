'Bikini Climber' famous for selfies on mountain peaks dies

Dubbed the " Climber" by fans, 36-year-old Wu used a on Saturday to tell friends she had fallen down a ravine in national park and badly injured herself, the reports said.

Wu had told friends she was unable to move the lower half of her body after a fall of some 20-30 metres (65-100 feet) but was able to give her coordinates.

Rescue helicopters struggled to reach her because of the inclement weather and officials eventually located her lifeless body on Monday.

"The weather conditions in the mountains are not good, we have asked our rescuers to move the body to a more open space and after the weather clears we will make a request for a helicopter to bring the body down," Lin Cheng-yi, from the Nantou County Fire and Rescue Services, told reporters.

New Taipei City native Wu, built up a following through photos of herself at the top of mountains dressed in bikinis.

