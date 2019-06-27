Bill on reservation for teachers introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill that provides for university and college to be considered a unit for providing reservation instead of a "department /subject" was introduced in the on Thursday.

The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated by the government earlier.

The bill was introduced by for Human Resource Development

It provides for considering the university/college as one unit restoring earlier reservation system based on 200 point roster to provide constitutionally mandated reservation to the weaker sections including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

A 'department/subject' will not be treated as one unit to provide reservation.

The bill also seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections.

