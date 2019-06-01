BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro elected as Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker

was elected as the of 16th Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Patro said, "Three days training program will be held for newly elected 59 MLAs of "

chief minister who proposed Patro's name for the post congratulated him for becoming the of the state assembly. Patnaik said, "I congratulate Surjya for becoming the of "

In the assembly elections of Odisha, Patro had defeated BJP's in constituency.

Earlier on Wednesday, administered the oath to Amar Prasad Satpathy, a member of Odisha Legislative Assembly, to perform the duties of the Office of the Speaker at the sitting of Assembly on May 30 till a new Speaker was elected on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)