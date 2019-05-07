BJP already has king, won't need kingmakers: Ram Madhav

"I know KCR has an ambition of becoming This is what his party workers and his son tell the people of Telangana. I want to tell him we already have a with us and we don't need kingmakers," he told ANI in an interview.

His statement came hours after Kerala asserted that his meeting with Rao on Monday was highly significant as regional parties will play a major role in the formation of a government after the Lok Sabha elections.

claimed that BJP would get a comfortable majority in the elections. "Based on ground reports that we get from our caders, we are confident BJP will be able to do as good as 2014 if not better. With the help of NDA, we will have good seats to run another a stable government."

"On our own, we are confident of securing the required numbers, may be more than what we have in the ongoing parliament. We already have a pre-poll alliance with more than two dozen parties. Together the NDA alliance will have absolute comfortable majorities," added

On the controversy over the remarks made by against late Rajiv Gandhi, said, "Everybody should ask whether they have moral right to ask questions to other leaders. The kind of language they use for the current Prime Minister, they have to answer the people. When we talk about party then we have to talk from corruption scandals right from 1950s' jeep scandal to Bofors, which is a black spot on Congress's history. We talk all this for history."

Last week, the Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, had said, "Your (Rahul Gandhi) father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1."

Madhav also asserted that talking about past leaders during election campaigns is not a new thing.

"We talk about leaders who are there and aren't there anymore. When we talk about Emergency we talk about So we talk about ex-leaders. It is natural we have to talk about leaders when we talk about the history of partisan governments," said Madhav.

He also criticised for making statements against Modi and said, "For everything is There is no civility in her. In her state, there is "jungle raaj" and dictatorship. There is extreme violence so much so that has to deploy central forces in almost 100 per cent polling booths to ensure smooth elections. People of will teach a lesson in these elections."

On Monday, had said that she doesn't consider as a prime minister, adding that she will speak to the "next prime minister" of the country.

Madhav also lambasted Banerjee on her alleged refusal to speak to in the wake of severe cyclonic storm Fan. "The CM of West Bengal was so rude to PM that she didn't take the call of or returned it. He is prime minister of 130 Crore people which includes Bengali people. Prime Minister wanted to help people of Bengal and wanted to go to the state but the chief minister had said that he is not welcome. This is very unfortunate."

Prime Minister Modi, who flew down to Bhubaneswar on Monday to visit the areas hit by Fani and take stock of the situation, wanted to do the same for West Bengal. The state government, however, refused to hold the review meeting stating that officials were busy with elections.

On opposition's apprehensions about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Madhav said, "When they win, EVMs are fine. has himself fought and won many elections using these same EVM's. has taken the right decision by dismissing their petition."

The on Tuesday rejected a review plea filed by 21 Opposition parties seeking a direction to increase (VVPAT) verification from five to at least 50 per cent of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes at the end of the ongoing elections.

On Shashi Tharoor's tweet about Prime Minister Imran Khan, Madhav said, "Sashi Tharoor's love for neighbours and hate for our own leaders is very well known. He uses choicest abuses for our leaders and he has a great love for people across the border. He has to think of what he is doing. People know what kind of theses congress leader practice."

On Tuesday, Tharoor had praised recalling on

"One thing I personally know about is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine and far-reaching. He reads; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi", said Tharoor in a tweet.

