ISC class 12 results: 2 students scored 100 per cent; girls outshine boys

Girls outperformed boys and two students scored 100 per cent in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared by the (CISCE) on Tuesday.

"This is the first time that the students of ISC have scored 100 per cent marks," announced Gerry Arathoon,

Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan topped the exam by scoring 100 per cent. While the second rank was shared by sixteen students with 99.97 per cent, thirty-six students shared the third rank with 99.50 per cent.

The girls achieved a pass percentage of 97.84 against 95.40 per cent by the boys. The overall pass percentage took a leap of 0.31 per cent, stalling at 96.52 per cent.

The Southern region posted the highest pass percentage of 98.91 per cent, followed by western, eastern and northern region at 98.13, 96.66 and 95.76 per cent respectively.

In the special category, as many as 196 candidates appeared for the exams, out of which 25 candidates scored above 90 per cent. Out of those 25, 4 visually impaired candidates scored above 90 per cent.

"Mark sheets and pass certificates will be dispatched to schools on May 11," Arathoon said.

Also, this is the first time that the unsuccessful students are being allowed to write compartment papers. Schools can register the candidates with from June 24 to 30.

A total of 96713 female candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 39,964 passed while 46, 749 boys appeared out of which 44,597 came out with flying colours.

