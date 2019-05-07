ICSE result: Girls outshine boys, pass percentage up by 0.03 per cent

Girls outperformed boys in the (ICSE) class 10th examinations, the results of which were declared by the (CISCE) on Tuesday.

While 99.05 percent of girls passed the exam, the per cent of boys who cleared the exam stood at 98.12. The overall pass percentage took a leap of 0.03 per cent, stalling at 98.54 per cent.

"Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Muktsar's Manhar Bansal topped with 99.60 per cent. While the second rank was shared by ten students with 99.40 per cent, twenty-four students shared the third rank with 99.20 per cent," announced

A total of 9996 candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) category gave the exams, out of which 97.75 per cent cleared the exam.

Out of 6396 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 97.44 per cent passed with flying colours.

In the special category, as many as 1021 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 123 candidates obtained more than 90 per cent. Out of those 123, 36 visually impaired scored above 90, while 3 students wrote the examination from the hospital.

"Mark sheets and pass certificates will be dispatched to schools on May 8," Arathoon said.

He further contended that it is the first time in the history of ICSE examination that the candidates will be given the bifurcated paper-wise marks. "Biology, chemistry and physics marks will be told separately. This will happen for the first time," he said.

Also, this is the first time that the unsuccessful students are being allowed to re-write the examination. Schools can register the candidates with a compartment with from June 24 to 30.

