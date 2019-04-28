BJP demands action against BJD leaders for violating Model Code of Conduct

A delegation of BJP leaders on Sunday met (CEO) Surendra Kumar, seeking action against Biju Janta Dal ministers for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

BJP has alleged the BJD ministers are campaigning during the silence period.

"Various ministers and prominent leaders of the party are in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled to go to polls on Monday. The must ask BJD leaders and ministers to vacate the constituency," said BJP leaders.

Silence period starts 48 hours before the polling day and ends after the polling is over. During this period, no active campaigning is allowed.

