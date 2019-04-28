This election is Amethi's fight for independence from 'missing MP': Smriti Irani

This election is Amethi's battle for independence, a fight between the citizens and Rahul Gandhi, between pro and anti- forces, said here on Sunday.

"This election is Amethi's battle for independence. The fight here is not between and Congress, but between the missing (Rahul Gandhi) and the voters. The tussle is between people who say Bharat Mata ki Jai and those who talk about breaking India," said Irani, while addressing an election rally here.

and in the government and were also present at the rally held at Rahim Ganj Chowk.

She said that the only time when the students in got a good education was when the came to power under the leadership of

Irani went on to add that the people of the constituency had kept on showering their affection on Rahul for 15 years but he disrespected them and now the time has come when people are demanding an account of his works.

She also targeted the for siding with the 'Tukde, Tukde' gang and asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and in-charge for east Uttar Pradesh, not to preach nationalism to the and the citizens of

will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of the elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)