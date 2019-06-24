Metro operations to be affected on Violet line for a week

on the Violet Line will be affected for a week starting Monday as Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) undertakes track maintenance work.

The issued a Violet Line update on its official account which stated: " will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at one of the reversal sides of trains at for a period of around one week starting today."

"Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period," it said.

is known for posting regular updates about delays in metro service in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)