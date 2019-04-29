Delhi court cancels non-bailable warrant against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Court stays non-bailable warrant issued against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yadav in defamation case
Non-bailable warrants issued against Kejriwal, Sisodia in defamation case
Delhi court stays NBWs against Kejriwal, others in defamation complaint
Delhi court issues NBWs against Kejriwal, others for non-appearance in defamation complaint
Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra
-
The Rouse Avenue Court here on Monday cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav for non-appearance in a defamation case.
During the hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal warned counsels' representative to be more careful about dates and not to repeat this in the future.
However, Yadav appeared before the court and apologised for his non-appearance and signed the notice copy.
The warrant was issued on April 23 after neither Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Yadav nor their counsels appeared before the court but was stayed on April 24.
The court had issued the warrant against three leaders in a defamation complaint matter filed by lawyer Surender Sharma as his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.
The next date of hearing is fixed as May 14.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU