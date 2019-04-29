Delhi court cancels non-bailable warrant against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yadav

The here on Monday cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy and India for non-appearance in a defamation case.

During the hearing, warned counsels' to be more careful about dates and not to repeat this in the future.

However, Yadav appeared before the court and apologised for his non-appearance and signed the notice copy.

The warrant was issued on April 23 after neither Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Yadav nor their counsels appeared before the court but was stayed on April 24.

The court had issued the warrant against three leaders in a defamation complaint matter filed by as his candidature from (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.

The next date of hearing is fixed as May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)