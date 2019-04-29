People shouldn't vote for those who think 100 times before saying 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brain would burst seeing increasing enthusiasm of people in BJP's election rallies, said on Monday.

"Seeing today's scenario, condition of some people is going to worsen further. It seems that there is a sort of competition among the people here as the second rally is bigger than the first one, the third one is bigger than the second one, and the fourth one is bigger than the third one. As your enthusiasm increases, Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) brain gets burst," said addressing an election rally here.

People of should not vote for those who think hundred times before saying, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," he said.

"The has given strength to 'Rashtra bhakti,' but these days it has become a fashion to abuse 'Rashtra bhakti'. This is a distorted mentality. 'Vande Mataram' is praise for 'Maa', 'Mati' and 'Manush.' But, attempts are being made to shamelessly bury 'Vande Mataram,'" said

"Those who started ignoring 'Rashtra bhakti' for 'vote bhakti', think 100 times before saying 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.' People of West Bengal should stay alert from such people," he added.

Continuing his attack on Banerjee, he said: " is When the whole world was accusing Pakistan, 'Didi' was passing a resolution against Modi. She is a member of the group that supports terrorism and terrorists for political interest."

Eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal -- Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, and Birbhum, went to polls under the fourth phase of the election.

There are 42 seats in the state. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

