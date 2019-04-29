LS Polls: Mukesh Ambani along with family cast vote in Mumbai

-
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Villa Theresa High School on Peddar Road here on Monday.
Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his wife Nita, son Anant, daughter Isha and son-in-law Anand Piramal.
Earlier in the day, his brother Anil Ambani, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, several other Bollywood celebrities, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das thronged polling stations in Mumbai to exercise their franchise.
Bachchan, 76, was accompanied by his wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya.
Polling in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections took place on Monday in 72 constituencies spread across nine states. The polling took place on five seats in Bihar, one in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Jharkhand, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal and 17 in Maharashtra. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
