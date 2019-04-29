HC directs Delhi govt to decide on parole plea of Balwan Khokhar

-
ALSO READ
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life imprisonment
SC adjourns bail application of Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riot case
ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar appears before Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong leader Sajjan Kumar moves HC seeking time till Jan 30 to surrender
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar will move SC against HC order sentencing him to life
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to decide on the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
A single judge bench of Justice A K Chawla directed the Delhi government to decide on Khokhar's plea by passing a 'speaking order' to be passed two weeks after the Lok Sabha elections are over.
As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), prisoners cannot be released during the election, said the Delhi government Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra and sought the time to consider Khokhar's plea after the Lok Sabha election.
Khokhar had sought parole to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High court's order dated December 17, 2018.
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU