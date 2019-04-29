HC directs Delhi govt to decide on parole plea of Balwan Khokhar

The on Monday asked the to decide on the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 case.

A single bench of Justice A K Chawla directed the to decide on Khokhar's plea by passing a 'speaking order' to be passed two weeks after the elections are over.

As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), prisoners cannot be released during the election, said the Standing and sought the time to consider Khokhar's plea after the election.

Khokhar had sought parole to file a special leave petition in the challenging the Delhi High court's order dated December 17, 2018.

The seven-phased elections will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)