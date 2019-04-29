JUST IN
HC directs Delhi govt to decide on parole plea of Balwan Khokhar

ANI  |  General News 

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to decide on the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A single judge bench of Justice A K Chawla directed the Delhi government to decide on Khokhar's plea by passing a 'speaking order' to be passed two weeks after the Lok Sabha elections are over.

As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), prisoners cannot be released during the election, said the Delhi government Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra and sought the time to consider Khokhar's plea after the Lok Sabha election.

Khokhar had sought parole to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High court's order dated December 17, 2018.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 19:15 IST

