Ram temple; Have faith in govt, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman Sunday said people have high standards of expectations from BJP,including on issues like and asked them to have faith in the government, which had taken steps on the matter.

She asked party workers and sympathisers not to complain on this account as genuine work was happening in India, which was at the crossroads and the country could not afford to lose the leadership of

Addressing a gathering at an interactive event organised by theThinkers Forum,she referred to issues like and asked the people not to punish BJP for not building it.

"Your high standards of expectations should not be used for this election, like saying no, no, you didn't build the in Ayodhya...

Because the temple couldn't be built, don't punish us. I am giving this example because it is very close to my heart.

Sitharaman asked the voters to note the approach of the government, which had moved the to allot the excess land.

"...See the approach of the government. We have gone to the to say give us the excess land. There are issues.. have faith in the government. Have faith."



The central government had, on January 29, moved the apex court, seeking its nod to return the 67-acre undisputed acquired land around the disputed site to original owners.

The 0.313-acre plot, on which the disputed structure stood before it was demolished by 'kar sevaks' on December 6, 1992, was within the 2.77-acre disputed premises, the plea filed by the BJP-led NDA government had said.

Sitharam also said people should not fall for 'silly reasons' like fair and charming young leaders.

"If at this stage, the country, for some silly reasons or some fad, that we want young fair or fresh new approach, I would say don't fall for this," said Sitharaman.

Asked by a participant on why cannot respond to the Pulwama terror attack in the way the U.S. did when it went after in Pakistan, she said the anger over the matter and on why could not take similar action, "all that is well absorbed, well received and well registered."



"I can say that for sure with confidence that it is well registered. I underline, its well registered."Quoting the Prime Minister, she said he had stated that the sacrifice of the jawans would not go waste and those who are responsible, directly or indirectly for it, would have to pay a heavy price.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)