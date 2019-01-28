Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand may be clubbed with LS elections

Assembly elections in Haryana, and Jharkhand--all three ruled by the BJP-- may be advanced by several months to be held with the elections in April-May this year.

While elections for the Assemblies of and are due in October this year that of are scheduled for December.

There is speculation that the advancing of the Assembly elections could be considered as the BJP may not like anti-incumbency to hit the states if Assembly polls are held separately. The party believes that if held along with the elections, the performance of the and may overwhelm all negative factors.

It suits the BJP to ride on the Modi's image as also on some of the "populist" measures expected in the Budget to beat the anti-incumbency.

Polls to the Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and are scheduled to be held alongside the polls. Besides, polls to elect an Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's Rule at present, may also be held along with Lok Sabha polls.

In Haryana, buoyed by his party's success in the local body elections in which it won all five mayoral posts, has already expressed his willingness for simultaneous polls.

In Maharashtra, though is not keen on advancing Assembly polls, he would ultimately have to go by the party's decision if it goes for simultaneous polls.

In Jharkhand, too, the BJP may decide to advance the polls as an alliance between the Congress, the Mukti Morcha (JMM), the and Vikas Morcha (JVM) is taking shape, and it would like to counter it with Modi's high decibel Lok Sabha campaign.

--IANS

mak/vsc/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)