BJP manifesto reiterates stand on abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A

Setting the narrative for the forthcoming polls, BJP on Monday released its manifesto, reiterating its demand for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution which are provisions specific to

It also said that the party will make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the state.

"In the last five years, we have made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in through decisive actions and a firm policy. We are committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state, We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370," the party manifesto said.

"We are committed to annulling as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state," it said.

"We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state. We will make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits and we will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Chhamb," the BJP document said.

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to J and K, while Article 35A, incorporated into the Constitution in 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

