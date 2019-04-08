BJP in its manifesto promises to explore all options for construction of Ram Temple

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday reiterated its promise of constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya in its manifesto.
The party asserted that it will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple.
"We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," the party manifesto read.
The Supreme Court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and Ramlalla Virajman.
The construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya has been a long-standing promise by the BJP.
The pledge was also included in the 2014 elections manifesto.
