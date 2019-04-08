Congress candidate Priya Dutt files nomination for Mumbai North Central LS seat

-
Congress Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat, Priya Dutt, has filed her nomination at the Bandra Collector's Office on Monday.
Priya was accompanied by her brother and actor Sanjay Dutt at the Collector's office.
She will be fighting against BJP's sitting MP, Poonam Mahajan, who had defeated her by a margin of over 1.86 lakh votes in 2014 general elections.
Dutt had entered electoral politics in 2005 and has been contesting from Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency seat since then.
Her brother Sanjay Dutt too had jumped into the political fray when in 2009 he was set to contest the Lucknow parliamentary seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate.
However, he had to withdraw his name after the Supreme Court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act.Maharashtra will go to polls in four phases starting April 11 for its 48 parliamentary constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
