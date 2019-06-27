JUST IN
BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur, after he allegedly forgot to invite her to an official event.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

In video footage of the incident, Jain allegedly can be seen threatening the official by saying that he would not be able to work in Gyaraspur.

This comes after Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat.

The officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the legislator.

Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 16:42 IST

