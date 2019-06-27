JDS nominates Leeladevi Prasad as chief of state's women wing

JDS HD Deve Gowda on Thursday nominated former R Leeladevi Prasad as the of the party's state women wing.

He has also nominated as the of city's women wing.

At the age of 22, Prasad had become the first female corporator of in 1956.

The rejig in JDS' organisational structure comes after the party put up a poor show in the elections in the state recently.

The JDS, along with Congress, which runs the coalition government in the state, won one seat each in the

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it.

Despite simmering political differences coming out in the open at times, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the coalition and the government will last for the full term of five years.

