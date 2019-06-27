West Bengal: Police shot at party supporter, alleges BJP

The BJP on Thursday alleged that the shot at one of their supporters.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Satur village in district.

Jaichand Mallik sustained and is being treated at a local hospital here.

Rural SP Sukhendu Heera accepted that the police fired a bullet. He said, "During the altercation between police and villagers, the latter tried to snatch a gun from one of the officials during which a shot was fired accidentally."

According to Heera, it all began on Wednesday night, when another Sadhan Baul Das was beaten up by TMC supporters for raising slogans of ' Ram'. Following the ruckus, the police reached at the spot to investigate the case.

The probe took the cops to Satur village, where the officials faced opposition from the villagers. Miffed they shot at Malik.

Heera also informed that, after the attack the villagers vandalized two police vehicles and held three police officials hostage.

Supplementary forces were pressed into action to free the police officials.

