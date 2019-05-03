BJP shamelessly involved in horse trading: AAP leader Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the ruling party is "shamelessly involved in horse trading."
"BJP leader Vijay Goel yesterday publicly accepted that 14 AAP MLAs are in contact with him. This shows that BJP is shamelessly involved in horse trading and also indicates that BJP has failed in all its strategies in Delhi and is left with this last option," AAP leader Gopal Rai told media here.
He added, "Replying to our accusation, Vijay Goel said that BJP is not trying to contact MLAs, rather AAP MLAs are contacting them to join BJP. This is an utter lie. Why would MLAs contact BJP if they have seen what happened with Ved Parkash in Bawana bypolls?"
Vijay Goel had on Thursday said that 14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party as the party has gone astray from its objectives.
He was replying to the allegations made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had alleged on Wednesday that the BJP is trying to buy AAP MLAs.
Asserting that the BJP does not need to buy AAP MLAs, Goel said, "14 AAP MLAs want to leave the party because the party has gone astray from its objectives but the BJP does not need to buy these MLAs. Allegations of the BJP offering Rs. 10 crores are false."
Citing the exit of leaders from Aam Aadmi Party in the past Goel said, "Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Shazia Ilmi and many others left the party saying they are feeling stifled in the party. The party which had come to fight corruption started resorting to corrupt practices."
All 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls in a single phase on May 12. General elections in the country are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
