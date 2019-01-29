AAP to announce Delhi Lok Sabha candidates next week

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress, the (AAP) said on Tuesday that it will decide the final list of candidates for Delhi's seven seats in the first week of February after reviewing the performance of those named in charge of the seats.

"The party will announce its candidates for all the seven seats in in the first week of next month," senior Gopal Rai, a in the Arvind government, told IANS.

In June last year, the had appointed five in-charges for the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi: (Chandni Chowk), Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadhha (South Delhi), Atishi (East Delhi) and Guggan Singh Ranga (North West Delhi).

There was speculation that the party had left the remaining two seats for so that they contest the polls as allies. In October, the announced its in-chage for the New and West seats.

was named in and in West Delhi. Later, Solanki withdrew due to poor health.

All the six in-charges are being considered as potential candidates.

For West Delhi, Rai said the party was working on possible candidates. "There are a few people we are considering."

Rai ruled out any possibility of any alliance with the

Although not official till now, chief and others have addressed the in-charges as candidates and sought votes for them.

In December, sought votes for the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat in-charge Chadha even as the party had not announced him as the official candidate.

Similarly, last week, Satyendar Jain, during the inauguration of a three-lane flyover in Mayur Vihar, had asked people to vote for Atishi to make her an from East Delhi for development in the area.

Speaking about the campaign, Rai said the door-to-door campaign of the party was on and the party will take the next step after the campaign got over.

After sweeping the 2015 elections, the AAP wants to bag the city's all seven Lok Sabha seats too. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the seven seats but the AAP came second everywhere, stunning the

--IANS

nks/vsc/mr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)