BJP should issue 'maafi patra' instead of 'Sankalp patra' , says Congress

on Monday said that BJP should issue an apology letter instead of a manifesto.

The statement came the day BJP released its manifesto."BJP should issue maafi patra (apology letter) for injecting a lethal injection of unemployment, farmers suicide, closing of businesses and putting youth towards unemployment," party's spokesperson told ANI.

He added, "BJP has cheated people; they should answer on the promises they made in 2014".

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Shergill said that the party has pushed the youth of the country towards "pakoda employment", linking it to Narendra Modi's comment in an interview that a person earning Rs 200 per day by selling pakodas is also employed.

