PM Modi, Amit Shah release BJP Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'

Narendra Modi, along with (BJP) on Monday released party's manifesto for the ensuing Elections.

Manifesto described as "sankalp patra" or document of promises has been weaved on the theme of a "Sankalpit Bharat - Shashakt Bharat" or "determined India, empowered India".

Speaking at the event, Shah said, "In five years, the government led by has taken 50 major decisions for the betterment of the country. From 2014-19, our government has transformed the country."

"We took suggestions from six crore people while making the sankalp patra. When we came to power in 2014, our country was ranked as 11th major economy. Today, it stands as 5th major economy," he added.

He also underlined that, "We are going forward with 75 resolutions that we can fulfill by the year 2022 when completes 75 years of independence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)