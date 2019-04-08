SC issues notice to EC in PIL seeking action against speeches on caste and communal lines

The (SC) on Monday issued a notice to Election Commission of (ECI) on a PIL seeking strict action against political parties if their spokespersons and representatives deliver speeches and make remarks in media on religion and caste lines.

The bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and comprising of Justices and issued a notice to the ECI in a petition filed by an NRI from Sharjah, Harpreet Mansukhani. The SC has sought a response from ECI by April 15.

appeared in the SC for the petitioner.

The petition also urged the SC to constitute a bench headed by former SC judges to keep a close watch and check the fairness of the ECI during the Lok Sabha elections.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

