BJP slams Raj Babbar for mocking PM Modi's mother's age

(BJP) and Minister on Friday slammed Uttar Pradesh for comparing Narendra Modi's mother's age with the devalued rate of the Indian rupee.

Rupani said that the comments show the leaders mentality and that his party is stooping low below its dignity.

" is stooping low, below its dignity and making nasty comments. One should maintain dignity in I condemn this. Comparing Rupee versus Dollar to the age of Modi mother shows his (Raj Babbar) mentality," he stated, while also demanding an apology for the remarks.

Another BJP leader, launched an attack against Babbar and said that "it is the worst thing one can do in Hindu religion, maybe it is alright in Italian religion."

On the contrary, Congress backed Babbar and asked the government to detail the development work carried out during his four-year tenure.

"Whatever said was true, the exchange rate has increased. What did they do in so many years? The rate of the dollar has increased, Prime Minister Modi should speak about this," he said.

On Thursday, the Congress launched a personal attack against Prime Minister Modi while campaigning for assembly elections.

Babbar had reportedly called the Prime Minister 'manhoos' over the surging fuel prices. He also compared the devalued rate of the Indian rupee to the age of Modi's mother, who is around 97-year-old.

