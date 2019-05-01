BJP using patriotism as a cover to become autocrat, says Ashok Gehlot

is using patriotism as a cover to become autocrat, said on Wednesday.

"If we ask someone whether he is a patriot or not, who will deny that he is not a patriot? BJP is just using patriotism as a cover to become an autocrat. This country is heading towards autocracy," he said at a press conference here.

Sharpening his attack, Gehlot said: "RSS and BJP do not believe in democracy. They want to do by wearing the mask of democracy. They are fascist people. In all autocratic countries, leaders talked about patriotism."

Talking about the BJP, Gehlot said: "They are only two leaders in BJP - Modi and Nobody is speaking against them. The condition is serious. There is a group of people in BJP and RSS, who do not want Modi to become the again."

Taking on Modi for his remark that the has not done during its rule in the past 70 years, he said: "The 'jumla' of what the has done in 70 years will not help the BJP."

"The way he has attacked saying that I am speaking Pakistan's language, the has no right to level such serious allegations. If the Prime Minister is elected in a democracy, then the CM is also elected by the people," he said.

"He has brought down the dignity of the prime minister. Democracy, Constitution and the country are in danger. Russia, our neighbouring country, was disintegrated into many parts. This is a challenge for us to keep the country intact."

" and died but they kept the country intact. And Modi asks what the has done in 70 years. brought mobile and internet in the hands of youth," Gehlot said.

He also attacked the BJP-led over Make in India, bullet train project, Article 370 and other promises, with which the saffron party went to polls in 2014, but these promises were not fulfilled.

In Rajasthan, 13 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on April 29, while remaining 12 seats will go to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

