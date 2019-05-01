Hyderabad Mother, son found dead in water tank, police suspect husband's involvement

A mother-son duo was allegedly murdered and the corpses were found dumped in a water drum inside their residence, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman identified as and her son identified as Irfan, were found dead at their residence in the station limits. Investigators suspect that the husband is behind the wrongdoing.

"Both of them have been missing since last Saturday and their dead bodies were noticed by the locals. Sabhan married Adil around three to four years ago and they were staying in Autonagar area in Vanasthalipuram. We suspect that Adil could have killed his wife and son following which he dumped their bodies in a water drum and fled from the spot," a familiar with the investigation said.

The bodies have been shifted local government hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

