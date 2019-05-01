Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing government machinery to influence polls

BSP supremo on Wednesday accused the BJP of misusing to influence the Lok Sabha elections and questioned why the (EC) was not taking cognisance in the matter.

"The BJP governments in and other states have misused to influence elections. They have crossed all limits particularly, during the voting day. Such examples are found in Uttar Pradesh, and Despite this, why the EC is not taking cognisance in the matter?" she wrote on her handle.

cited the incident where had recently said that he was in touch with around 40 TMC MLAs.

"Recently their anti-public ego spoke so high that they openly threatened to bring down the government in by bringing 40 TMC MLAs in their fold. This statement stands at the pinnacle of a political conspiracy. People of Bengal and this country will not forgive (the BJP)," read another tweet by

On Monday, Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and there was nothing that could save

"Didi, on May 23, when the results will come, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Didi, your 40 MLAs are in contact with me even now," he had said at a public meeting in Serampore.

Continuing her attack against Modi, Mayawati claimed that the BJP government will lose despite hatching conspiracies against their political opponents.

"That is why in non-BJP states, they are indulging in violence and are misusing CBI, ED, I-T to scare the key leaders of SP, BSP and Opposition," the former said in another tweet.

has 80 Lok Sabha seats and is undergoing polling in seven phases. So far, election to 39 parliamentary constituencies in the state has been held.

Polls in the remaining 41 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

