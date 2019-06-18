BJP Working President JP Nadda felicitated at party headquarters

JUST IN
Jagat Prakash Nadda, recently appointed as working president of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), was felicitated by his party leaders at BJP headquarters here on Tuesday.

The felicitation follows his appointment on Monday at a BJP parliamentary board meeting held after the first day in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament ended.

The former Union minister of Health and Family Welfare became the working president of BJP after the party's national president Amit Shah joined PM Modi's cabinet as Union minister of Home Affairs.

