Sonia Gandhi takes oath as member of 17th Lok Sabha

Sonia Gandhi, who retained the seat for the Congress, on Tuesday took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha, amid desk-thumping applauds by the Opposition.

Five times (MP) from the Nehru-Gandhi traditional seat of Rae Bareli, she was welcomed to take the oath amid slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Sri Ram".

Dressed in a maroon colour saree with dark green and gold border, she read the oath in Hindi.

Gandhi retained the seat by defeating BJP's by over 1.67 lakh votes. Her win in the constituency was the only saving grace for the party in the state.

Gandhi was first elected as a in 1999 for the 13th

Currently, she is also serving as the of the (UPA).

Gandhi is a native of but she settled down in after getting married to Rajiv Gandhi, late former The duo has an elder daughter and younger son

