Karnataka: CM Kumaraswamy meets family members of farmer who committed suicide

Chief HD Kumaraswamy paid a visit to late Suresh's family in Krishnarajapet, here on Tuesday.

Suresh, a from the southern state of committed suicide after sending a video message to the chief on the acute water scarcity in his region. Kumaraswamy in response said, "I am pained by the death of the who had demanded to fill the lakes in the areas. I urge the farmers not to take such extreme steps."

The informed the public present at the location and said, "We are trying to fill all lakes and wells as soon as possible and have allocated Rs 253 crores to do so. This will also help raise the groundwater level simultaneously, not only in Mandya but in all the districts of the state."

The minister also has announced a sum of five lakh for the family as compensation, stating that officials are to stay at villages and talk to villagers to resolve the problems from next week on.

The minister acknowledged the crisis and is working towards a solution to bring water to all Kannadigas. However, he explained how the state's hands are tied when it comes to utilising water sources within the state. "It is unfortunate that we are not allowed to use the dams we built and have no hold over any water distribution. We are bound by the court and tribunals orders," said Kumaraswamy while addressing the public.

Seven months ago the drought-hit state had suffered a loss of Rs 16,662.48 crore and sought assistance from the 2,434 crore under the Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) relief measures caused by the drought. Four months later the CM met and appealed to the to release the pending funds under the NDRF and the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for drought relief.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)