Blac Chyna unhappy with Rob Kardashian's letter

slammed her ex after he sent a letter to her stating their daughter could not appear on Chyna's reality TV show without his consent.

In response, the mother of two shared a statement on expressing her displeasure on family's insistence on Dream's appearance on the show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

"I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family's insistence that appears on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in the family's desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval," she wrote pointing out a recent episode that showed Dream's birthday party.

She also felt that there was a lack of conversation in the matter. "As of my show, it is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me. Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream's participation in the show," she wrote.

After the former couple's separation, they agreed for joint custody of their daughter in September 2017, according to People.

