Black flag protests in Tamil Nadu against PM's Madurai visit

-
ALSO READ
MDMK extends support to Congress-led Bharat Bandh
PM mourns Karunanidhi's death, calls him a deep-rooted mass leader
India succeeded in focusing international attention on terrorism: PM Modi
India's debt up 50% to Rs 82 lakh crore in Modi era
Tragedy that AIADMK is trying to protect Modi on Rafale: Rahul
-
Holding black flags, black balloons and banners, the opposition MDMK staged demonstrations in Madurai on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city.
MDMK party leaders and volunteers walked with black flags, black balloons and festoons through the streets of Madurai, expressing their displeasure against the government at the Centre for not looking after the interests of the state. The protesters had written down their demands on placards.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai and addressed a public rally in the city.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU