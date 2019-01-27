JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Kerala nun rape case: Save Our Sisters writes letter to CM

Man Ki Baat: PM Modi wishes students for exams
Business Standard

Black flag protests in Tamil Nadu against PM's Madurai visit

ANI  |  Politics 

Holding black flags, black balloons and banners, the opposition MDMK staged demonstrations in Madurai on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city.

MDMK party leaders and volunteers walked with black flags, black balloons and festoons through the streets of Madurai, expressing their displeasure against the government at the Centre for not looking after the interests of the state. The protesters had written down their demands on placards.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai and addressed a public rally in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 13:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements