Woman held for Karnataka temple tragedy, death toll rises to 2

-
ALSO READ
Substances dangerous to humans found in temple prasad:KTK govt
Delhi forensic laboratory to soon get 3D imaging scanner
FSL to get new vehicle examination site: Officials
Upgraded forensic lab of Nagaland inaugurated
CM lays foundation of DNA block at Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala
-
One more person has died and four others are in critical condition after allegedly consuming 'prasadam' served outside a temple in Karnataka's Chillanallapura district on January 25.
The incident occurred outside the Gangamma Temple in the Chintamani town of the district.
Police said it has taken into custody, a woman who works as a cook at a hotel and had allegedly cooked the 'kesari bath' (halwa), which was served outside temple premises.
28 people were admitted into the hospital on Friday after they complained of discomfort. One woman identified as Kavitha (28) died on Saturday.
Another woman Saraswatamma (55) lost her life and four people are said to be in critical condition in hospital.
Chintamani city police has filed an FIR against accused Amaravati and have taken her into custody for further investigation. The police have sent the samples of the 'prasadam' to the Forensic Science Laboratory.
Temple's priests told police that the 'Kesari bath' was not prepared inside the temple premises but was brought by devotees from outside.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU