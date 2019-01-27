Woman held for Karnataka temple tragedy, death toll rises to 2

One more person has died and four others are in critical condition after allegedly consuming 'prasadam' served outside a temple in Karnataka's district on January 25.

The incident occurred outside the in the Chintamani town of the district.

Police said it has taken into custody, a woman who works as a cook at a hotel and had allegedly cooked the 'kesari bath' (halwa), which was served outside temple premises.

28 people were admitted into the hospital on Friday after they complained of discomfort. One woman identified as Kavitha (28) died on Saturday.

Another woman (55) lost her life and four people are said to be in critical condition in hospital.

Chintamani city police has filed an FIR against accused Amaravati and have taken her into custody for further investigation. The police have sent the samples of the 'prasadam' to the

Temple's priests told police that the 'Kesari bath' was not prepared inside the temple premises but was brought by devotees from outside.

