'Blue Corner Notice' issued against 100 people who set off from Kerala on boat

The (Interpol) has issued 'Blue Corner Notice' against 100 Indians who went missing from port of Kerala, said the police on Tuesday.

"A blue corner notice helps to track individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities and suspected to be in other countries. We have further requested to issue notices for 120 persons" said police.

At least 164 people from Delhi, who set sail from coast on January 12 this year, are still missing. These people are from the Madangir area in South and were on board along with other 79 people in the boat.

No family members have any clue of those who were on the boat till date. They were sailing in the sea illegally without a passport or an identification card.

The family members are now waiting for government intervention in this matter.

